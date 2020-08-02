PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 02 August 2020 13:41 IST
Man held for involvement in housebreaking cases
Updated: 02 August 2020 13:41 IST
40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 1.5 kg of silver recovered from the accused
The Grand Bazaar police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man and recovered 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 1.5 kg of silver articles from him.
Police said the accused, M. Suresh of Kamarajar colony in Chennai, was involved in over 20 housebreaking incidents in Tamil Nadu. The offender had broken open into an apartment in Puducherry last month and decamped with the valuables.
Based on reliable information, a police team laid a trap and arrested Suresh and recovered the stolen jewellery from him.
Police said Suresh will be subjected to a COVID-19 test and legally proceeded after the test results.
