Puducherry

Man held for involvement in housebreaking cases

40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 1.5 kg of silver recovered from the accused

The Grand Bazaar police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man and recovered 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 1.5 kg of silver articles from him.

Police said the accused, M. Suresh of Kamarajar colony in Chennai, was involved in over 20 housebreaking incidents in Tamil Nadu. The offender had broken open into an apartment in Puducherry last month and decamped with the valuables.

Based on reliable information, a police team laid a trap and arrested Suresh and recovered the stolen jewellery from him.

Police said Suresh will be subjected to a COVID-19 test and legally proceeded after the test results.

