Man held for duping jobseekers

The District Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man who cheated 10 people by promising them jobs in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) for a consideration.

K. Vijay Sundaram of Kamaraj Nagar was arrested by the DCB team based on complaints filed by those who were cheated by him.

The police said Vijay Sundaram had collected ₹75,000 each from 10 people across Cuddalore district by promising them jobs in the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). But there was no word from him after that. When the victims contacted Vijayasundaram demanding refund of their money, he went absconding. The victims lodged a complaint with the DCB police in Cuddalore. Vijay Sundaram was arrested by a DCB team in Mayiladuthurai.