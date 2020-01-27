Puducherry

Man held for duping jobseekers

more-in

The District Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man who cheated 10 people by promising them jobs in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) for a consideration.

K. Vijay Sundaram of Kamaraj Nagar was arrested by the DCB team based on complaints filed by those who were cheated by him.

The police said Vijay Sundaram had collected ₹75,000 each from 10 people across Cuddalore district by promising them jobs in the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). But there was no word from him after that. When the victims contacted Vijayasundaram demanding refund of their money, he went absconding. The victims lodged a complaint with the DCB police in Cuddalore. Vijay Sundaram was arrested by a DCB team in Mayiladuthurai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
crime
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:59:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/man-held-for-duping-jobseekers/article30669027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY