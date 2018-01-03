Puducherry

Man hacks wife, children to death

A 35-year-old man hacked his pregnant wife and two children to death before committing suicide at Puliyur near Kullanchavadi on Wednesday evening.

The police said Adimoolam, an ice vendor, was found hanging from the ceiling of the hall of his house while his wife Kumari, 30, and children Abitha, 6, and Abhishek, 4, were found in a pool of blood inside the house.

The police suspect that financial problems were the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

