Man hacked to death by gang at Mettupalayam

Published - September 27, 2024 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man was hacked to death by an armed gang inside Mettupalayam Industrial Estate on Thursday morning.

Police gave the name of the deceased as Babu, a resident of Mettupalayam. He was involved in the business of supplying tea inside the Estate, police said.

He was attacked by a five member gang when he was travelling on his two-wheeler to supply tea. The gang which came on two-wheelers intercepted Babu and then attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. The members involved in the fatal attack have been identified, police said.

The deceased was involved in an attempt to murder and a hurt case a few years ago, police said adding that the arrest and subsequent interrogation of the accused would only reveal the motive behind the murder.

