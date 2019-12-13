Puducherry

Man gets life term for murder

Principle District Judge P. Dhanapal on Thursday sentenced to life Sivakumar, a resident of Gorimedu, in connection with the murder of his father and nephew.

The judge found Sivakumar guilty of murdering his father and nephew following a dispute over property rights in 2017. The case was investigated by Gorimedu police.

