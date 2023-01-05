Man gets jail for threatening doctor, ordered to pay compensation of ₹7.3 lakh for damaging hospital equipment

January 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Vriddhachalam Third Additional District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 39-year-old man to two five-year sentences under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Services Personnel and Service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage or loss of people) Act, 2008, for threatening a government doctor on duty and damaging equipment in the Vriddhachalam General Hospital in 2018. The sentences would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Kaliyan, 70, of Mettu colony in Vriddhachalam was brought to the GH by his children — Velmurugan, 39, and Sujatha, 36 — on May 17, 2018, following complaints of breathlessness. The duty doctor Vijayalakshmi and staff nurses initiated treatment and subsequently referred Kaliyan to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH).

Angered over this, Velmurugan and his sister verbally abused the doctor and staff nurses and threatened them. Velmurugan also damaged emergency and life-saving equipment in the hospital. Based on a complaint, the Vriddhachalam town police booked Velmurugan and his sister.

After hearing the arguments, Third Additional District Judge S. Prabha Chandran sentenced Velmurugan to two five-year sentences and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Sujatha and ordered Velmurugan to pay a compensation of ₹7.3 lakh for damaging life saving equipment.