Man gets eight years’ RI under Pocso Act

CUDDALORE

19 February 2020 00:47 IST

He sexually assaulted a minor

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 28-year-old man to eight years’ rigorous imprisonment, for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Special Court Judge K. Karunanithi imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the accused, T. Palanivel, of Therku Iruppu colony. According to Special Public Prosecutor (in-charge) K. Selvipriya, the incident occurred on February 12, 2018. The parents had left the girl alone at home and gone for work at a brick kiln in Virudhachalam. The accused, who is a relative of the victim, threatened the girl and sexually assaulted her.

The parents had lodged a complaint with the Neyveli All-Women Police. A case was registered against Palanivel under Section 4 of the Pocso Act and he was remanded to custody.

Advertising

Advertising