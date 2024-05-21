GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Case in Puducherry

Published - May 21, 2024 07:14 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Puducherry on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Judge V. Sofana passed the order sentencing Babu, a bus conductor, hailing from Keezhpadhi in Cuddalore district, for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

The man was arrested by the Ariankuppam police on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping last year.

