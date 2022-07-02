Man gets 14-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 00:29 IST

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 00:29 IST

The Katterikuppam police registered the case against him in 2018 for physically assaulting a minor girl

The Katterikuppam police registered the case against him in 2018 for physically assaulting a minor girl

A special court here has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special judge Selvanathan passed the order on Thursday. The Katterikuppam police had registered the case against Kanagaraj, alias Kannadasan, in 2018 for physically assaulting a minor girl. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the convict, who had to undergo three years of simple imprisonment in case of default.



Our code of editorial values