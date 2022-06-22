Man gets 10-year imprisonment in POCSO case
A special court here has sentenced a 30-year-old person for 10 years in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused, Manikandan, a resident of Mariamman Koil Street, Sorapet, has been found guilty of sexually exploiting a minor girl. The court has also directed the accused to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim. The case was registered by the Nettapakkam police station in 2019.
