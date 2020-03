Puducherry

10 March 2020 03:44 IST

The police suspect that he died of head injury he suffered during a drunken brawl

A 50-year-old man was found murdered near Kanniyakoil at Kirumampakkam on Monday. The name of the victim was given as Daniel, a resident of Periyar Nagar, Vanniyarpalayam at Cuddalore.

