Puducherry

Man found murdered

The police suspect that he died of head injury he suffered during a drunken brawl

A 50-year-old man was found murdered near Kanniyakoil at Kirumampakkam on Monday. The name of the victim was given as Daniel, a resident of Periyar Nagar, Vanniyarpalayam at Cuddalore.

The police suspect that he died of head injury he suffered during a drunken brawl.

