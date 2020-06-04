Man found dead with throat slit near Thirubhuvanai

A 23-year-old was found dead with his throat slit in M. Palayam near Thirubhuvanai on Thursday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Thirukovilur in Villupuram. He had come to his wife’s house at Mudaliarpet two days ago. On Wednesday evening, he had gone out with his brother-in law, for some personal work, police said.

Police suspect the duo had consumed alcohol near the place where the body was found. The brother-in-law had informed the family that they would return only late night, as Rajesh was not stable due to over consumption of liquor, police said.

Police said they are yet to trace the deceased man’s brother-in-law.