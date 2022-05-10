Man found dead in market committee

May 10, 2022 19:53 IST

The D. Nagar police have launched an investigation into the murder of a 29-year-old man whose body was found at the Regulated Market Committee in Thattanchavadi on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Sheik Tipu Sultan, of Koonimedu in Villupuram district.

He was found dead with injuries near a newly-constructed godown in the market committee. Locals alerted the D. Nagar police who retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital at Kathirgamam. A case has been registered.

