Puducherry

Man electrocuted while hoisting national flag

Abdul Gayoom, 75, a resident of Avvayi Nagar, Lawspet was electrocuted to death while he was trying hoist the national flag in his house on Sunday morning. The flag post came in touch with a live fire through which he suffered an electric shock. He was immediately rushed to JIPMER. But he died at the hospital on Sunday night, police said.


