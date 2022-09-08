Man electrocuted on bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old person was electrocuted while he was travelling on Ariankuppam bridge on Wednesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Mani, a carpenter from Tiruvannamalai. He got electrocuted when he set foot on the bridge as he stopped his bike due to the traffic jam.

People who rushed to the spot also felt the electric shock, the police said adding that a live wire was hanging nearby and electricity could have passed to the nearby areas because of the rain.