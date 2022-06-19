Man drowns in temple tank

A 38-year-old man drowned in a temple tank at Vazhaikulam in Puducherry on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sakthi Marudhu of Muthialpet. The police said Marudhu went to the Sengeniamman temple tank in the locality to take a bath when he slipped and drowned.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the body and sent it to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute at Kathirkamam for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.