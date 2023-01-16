Man dies in a wall collapse

January 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 42-year-old person was killed when a dilapidated boundary wall of the Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on him near the Bus Stand on Sunday.

The Orleanpet police identified the deceased as Jagadesan, a resident of Thanjavur. Police suspect that the deceased could have leaned on the structurally weak wall before it collapsed on him.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who inspected the place on Monday, told the reporters that he had given a written complaint to authorities in the Animal Husbandry Department and Pondicherry Municipality about the poor condition of the wall. The wall was in such a bad condition that it could have collapsed any time. Timely intervention could have averted a tragedy, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT