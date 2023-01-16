ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in a wall collapse

January 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Orleanpet police identified the deceased as Jagadesan, a resident of Thanjavur.

The Hindu Bureau

The dilapidated boundary wall of Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on a person, killing him on the spot in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A 42-year-old person was killed when a dilapidated boundary wall of the Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on him near the Bus Stand on Sunday. 

The Orleanpet police identified the deceased as Jagadesan, a resident of Thanjavur. Police suspect that the deceased could have leaned on the structurally weak wall before it collapsed on him. 

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who inspected the place on Monday, told the reporters that he had given a written complaint to authorities in the Animal Husbandry Department and Pondicherry Municipality about the poor condition of the wall. The wall was in such a bad condition that it could have collapsed any time. Timely intervention could have averted a tragedy, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US