HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies in a wall collapse

The Orleanpet police identified the deceased as Jagadesan, a resident of Thanjavur.

January 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The dilapidated boundary wall of Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on a person, killing him on the spot in Puducherry.

The dilapidated boundary wall of Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on a person, killing him on the spot in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A 42-year-old person was killed when a dilapidated boundary wall of the Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on him near the Bus Stand on Sunday. 

The Orleanpet police identified the deceased as Jagadesan, a resident of Thanjavur. Police suspect that the deceased could have leaned on the structurally weak wall before it collapsed on him. 

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who inspected the place on Monday, told the reporters that he had given a written complaint to authorities in the Animal Husbandry Department and Pondicherry Municipality about the poor condition of the wall. The wall was in such a bad condition that it could have collapsed any time. Timely intervention could have averted a tragedy, he said. 

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.