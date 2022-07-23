Man crushed under truck
A 46-year-old person died when the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a truck near Abishegapakkam on Friday evening.
Police identified the victim as Bhaskar, a resident of Keezhagraharam near Thirukanchi. The accident occurred while he was returning home from his work place at Thavalakuppam. He was crushed under the wheels, police said.
