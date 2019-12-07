Man caught while stealing sack of onions in Puducherry

Gold seems to have a competitor in onions now when it comes to stealing, with people entering into squabbles in an effort to keep the now-valuable commodity as safe and close to them as possible.

A man was caught by a shop owner in Puducherry for trying to sneak out a sack of onions, early on Friday. The incident took place on Rangapillai Street. The price of onions has sky-rocketed of late, going far beyond ₹100 per kilogram.

According to V. Velmurugan, the shop owner, loading and unloading workers spotted a man trying to tie up a sack of onions on his motorbike. When they confronted the man, they realised that he was trying to steal the vegetable. The man “confessed,” to the workers that he had already shifted one sack to his house in Gandhi Thirunalloor.

“Though we let him off after his family pleaded that he be released, we have informed the Grand Bazaar Police station about the incident. We have recovered the stolen onion from him,” Mr .Velmurugan said.

The shop owner said Goubert Market, the wholesale vegetable market in Puducherry, received 100 tonnes of onion per day from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chennai. After the prices started soaring, the market had received only around 20 tonnes.

For the last two weeks, onion was being sold for ₹120 to ₹180 per kg, he said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police C. Maran said, “The issue was brought to our knowledge. When we inquired, it came to our knowledge that the culprit and the shop owner do know each other. Since they have not formally filed a complaint, we have not registered a case”.