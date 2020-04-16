Man braves lockdown to ease peacock’s pain

In a heartwarming story, a wildlife enthusiast rescued an injured peacock in suburban Ousteri and drove several kilometres braving the COVID-19 lockdown to hand over the bird to the Forest Department.

Naveen Kumar, who is part of the Pondicherry Nature and Wildlife Forum, was tipped off by a friend about the injured bird.

“When I went to the spot, the bird was surrounded by a few local boys. I knew the juvenile bird was in pain and that something had to be done immediately,” said Mr. Naveen Kumar, who is a native of Koodapakkam and works as an engineer in Strides Shasun plant in Cuddalore.

The training sessions he underwent through his hobby group helped him secure the injured bird without distressing it further, said Naveen Kumar, for whom wildlife photography is a passion.

He initially thought of taking the peacock to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research. The facility was functioning with skeletal staff because of the lockdown. So, he took along his brother to drive down to the Forest Office.

“The forest staff assured me that in case I faced problems en route, they would convince the police to let us through. The main roads were barricaded at several places and we were stopped at Mettupalayam but fortunately the police was convinced that the reason was genuine,” he said.

“The male peacock, which has hurt its right leg, is kept in a cage and the veterinarian will be examining the nature of the injury before starting treatment,” Kannadasan, animal keeper at the Forest Department, said.

On Wednesday too, a peacock sighting had been reported in Kamakshi Amman Koil Street. But, the bird had flown away before the forest staff could rescue it. In an urban habitat, an injured the bird is vulnerable to being attacked by other animals or birds.