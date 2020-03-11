Man booked under Pocso gets six years rigorous imprisonment

CUDDALORE

11 March 2020 01:24 IST

The 16-year-old victim was assaulted in July 2018

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced a 63-year-old man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old hearing impaired and intellectually challenged girl.

The special court judge K. Karunanidhi also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the accused A. Anbazhagan of Mel Kumaramangalam.

According to prosecution, the incident occurred on July 3, 2018.

Anbazhagan committed the crime when the victim was at home with her two younger siblings, whom he sent out.

The children alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the girl’s rescue, but the accused escaped.

The Panruti All-Women police arrested Anbazhagan and booked a case against him under Section 10 of the Pocso Act.