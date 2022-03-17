Man booked for setting woman on fire in Puducherry

The Odiansalai police on Thursday registered a case against a 38-year-old man for allegedly trying to set ablaze a woman acquaintance. The victim, aged 33, sustained severe burn injuries.

The police said the accused, Ganesh, a painter, came to the beauty parlour on Anna Salai, where the victim was working and called her over the phone.

When she came out of the beauty parlour, he allegedly splashed petrol on her face and set her on fire. Both are residents of Kombakkam village and are acquainted with each other. She has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute with serious burn injuries, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.