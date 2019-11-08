Puducherry

Man arrested under Pocso

The Mudaliarpet police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man under the Pocso Act.

Alex alias Alexander was arrested based on a complaint by a minor’s mother. Alex has been accused of sexually exploiting the girl, the police said.

