Cyber cell police arrest man in online financial fraud case

May 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Cyber wing of the territorial police on Saturday arrested a person and seized from his possession around ₹11 lakh, 32 ATM cards, 40 cheque books, 11 mobiles and a SUV in connection with a case of deceiving a person in an online income scheme.

The accused, A. Nasar, was arrested from his temporary residence at Edapally in Kerala, following a complaint from a resident with the cyber cell of online financial fraud.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening, Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya said the complainant was offered huge returns by way investing in an online scheme. Once he decided to withdraw the amount, his account got blocked and he was asked to pay more money to get his returns. He grew suspicious and decided to register a complaint, the SSP said.

The accused had designed a special application in various names through which the entire communication and transactions were done to maintain anonymity. Further, with the help of remote access tools, the financial transactions were done from remote places by accessing the OTPs from another place in order to confuse the law enforcement agencies, he said.

Further investigation into the case was on.