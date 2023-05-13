ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber cell police arrest man in online financial fraud case

May 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber wing of the territorial police on Saturday arrested a person and seized from his possession around ₹11 lakh, 32 ATM cards, 40 cheque books, 11 mobiles and a SUV in connection with a case of deceiving a person in an online income scheme. 

The accused, A. Nasar, was arrested from his temporary residence at Edapally in Kerala, following a complaint from a resident with the cyber cell of online financial fraud.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening, Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya said the complainant was offered huge returns by way investing in an online scheme. Once he decided to withdraw the amount, his account got blocked and he was asked to pay more money to get his returns. He grew suspicious and decided to register a complaint, the SSP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had designed a special application in various names through which the entire communication and transactions were done to maintain anonymity. Further, with the help of remote access tools, the financial transactions were done from remote places by accessing the OTPs from another place in order to confuse the law enforcement agencies, he said.

Further investigation into the case was on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US