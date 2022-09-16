Man arrested in cheating case

He advertised in a local channel about tele-calling job opportunities in Cambodia and lured aspirants

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 16, 2022 19:44 IST

Murugan, a resident of Puducherry, was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman by offering a tele-calling job in Cambodia.

The accused had given an advertisement in a local channel about tele-calling job opportunities in Cambodia. The job aspirants were offered ₹1 lakh as salary per month on appointment.

A woman hailing from Puducherry approached Murugan for the job. The accused asked her to pay ₹3.25 lakh as commission and visa processing fee. But when the woman reached Cambodia she was asked to do a scamming job. John, a contact person of Murugan in Cambodia, also threatened to force her into prostitution.

After she refused to oblige to their demands, the victim was confined. She managed to escape from Cambodia and after reaching here, the woman lodged a complaint at the DGP office, Senior Superintendent of Police (C&I), Narra Chaitanya said.

A special team has gone to Chennai to arrest other accused in the case.

