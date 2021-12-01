PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 01 December 2021 22:43 IST
Man arrested for trafficking women
The Special Task Force has arrested a person from Sudhantra Pon Vizha Nagar on the charge of trafficking women.
The accused, Antony, 42, has been remanded in judicial custody. The police have also rescued three women, including a foreign national, from Antony’s house. The women will be shifted to an observation home, the police said.
A case has been registered against Antony under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the police said.
