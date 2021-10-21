Man arrested for murdering couple

Woman’s jewellery found missing

The Kandamangalam police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for murder of an elderly couple in Periyababusamudram near here.

Police said the accused, Arun Raj, had strangulated the couple to death and decamped with the jewellery.

According to the police, the couple identified as Ranganathan, 77, and Porkalai, 72, were found dead in their house on Monday. The accused had made the crime scene look like a suicide to divert the police investigation. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for post-mortem.

Subsequently, the police received the post-mortem report which stated that the couple died due to strangulation.

The police conducted enquiries with the couple’s three daughters and sons staying in Villupuram and found that the jewellery which Porkalai wore were missing. On Wednesday, the police nabbed Arun Raj of Maducarai in Puducherry. Following suspicion, they enquired him.

He confessed to having murdered the couple. He took away a pair of nose studs and a ‘thali’ from Porkalai. He was arrested and remanded in custody.