Man arrested for duping job-seekers in Villupuram

March 15, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The arrested man was identified as Muniappan of Dharmapuri in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram District Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on the charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. 

The arrested man was identified as Muniappan of Dharmapuri in Puducherry. Based on complaints, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha formed a special team to probe the case. 

The police said the accused, along with his son Manikandan, had allegedly taken a huge sum from job aspirants. Preliminary investigations revealed that Muniappan duped several persons of ₹40 lakh. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody. 

The police have launched a search for Manikandan and four others who are at large. 

