HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for duping job-seekers in Villupuram

The arrested man was identified as Muniappan of Dharmapuri in Puducherry

March 15, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram District Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on the charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. 

The arrested man was identified as Muniappan of Dharmapuri in Puducherry. Based on complaints, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha formed a special team to probe the case. 

The police said the accused, along with his son Manikandan, had allegedly taken a huge sum from job aspirants. Preliminary investigations revealed that Muniappan duped several persons of ₹40 lakh. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody. 

The police have launched a search for Manikandan and four others who are at large. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.