April 15, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kacharapalayam police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of cultivating ganja at Vengalur in the Kalvarayan hills.

The police said K. Annamalai had cultivated the ganja on his land. Based on a tip-off, the police visited the spot and seized about 20 kg of the plants.

The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and remanded to judicial custody.

