Man arrested for assaulting his three children at home

The Kallakurichi police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man for brutally assaulting his three children aged between 3 and 5. The name of the accused was given as Venkatesan, a mason of Karunapuram colony. He was arrested after the video of the assault went viral.

According to the police, Venkatesan lived with his mother and children Iniya, 5, Ananya, 4, and Vigan Varma, 3, after his wife died. The children were under the care of their grandmother. Venkatesan was said to be a habitual drinker. On February 12, he returned home at around 10 p.m. and allegedly started assaulting his children with cable wires. The clip went viral and the accused was arrested after Childline lodged a complaint with Kallakurichi police.

A case was registered against him under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 Part II(criminal intimidation) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.