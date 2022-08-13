Man arrested during vehicle check, 28 bikes seized

He was caught riding a bike without number plate

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 13, 2022 19:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Odhiansalai Police on Saturday arrested a Cuddalore resident and seized from him 28 stolen bikes. Soundararajan, a resident of C. N. Palayam -Kidayarkuppam in Cuddalore was arrested during a vehicle check in the town. He was riding a bike without number plate. Based on interrogation, the police seized 28 bikes from his house in Cuddalore. During inquiry, he confessed to stealing the bikes from different locations in Puducherry, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app