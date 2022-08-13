Man arrested during vehicle check, 28 bikes seized

He was caught riding a bike without number plate

ADVERTISEMENT Odhiansalai Police on Saturday arrested a Cuddalore resident and seized from him 28 stolen bikes. Soundararajan, a resident of C. N. Palayam -Kidayarkuppam in Cuddalore was arrested during a vehicle check in the town. He was riding a bike without number plate. Based on interrogation, the police seized 28 bikes from his house in Cuddalore. During inquiry, he confessed to stealing the bikes from different locations in Puducherry, the police said.

