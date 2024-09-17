ADVERTISEMENT

Mammogram unit inaugurated at Medical College in Puducherry

Published - September 17, 2024 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has set up a Mammogram unit at its Radiology Department. The advanced mammogram unit would help in early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy dedicated the unit at a function held in the hospital.

Mr Rangasamy also laid the foundation for the construction of an Effluent Treatment Plant at the hospital. The project involved setting up a 25,000 litre capacity treatment plant to process medical waste generated in the hospital. The government would incur around ₹ 88 lakh to set up the plant, an official release here said.

The treated water would be used to irrigate the land inside the hospital premises, the release said.

