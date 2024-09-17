GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mammogram unit inaugurated at Medical College in Puducherry

Published - September 17, 2024 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has set up a Mammogram unit at its Radiology Department. The advanced mammogram unit would help in early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy dedicated the unit at a function held in the hospital.

Mr Rangasamy also laid the foundation for the construction of an Effluent Treatment Plant at the hospital. The project involved setting up a 25,000 litre capacity treatment plant to process medical waste generated in the hospital. The government would incur around ₹ 88 lakh to set up the plant, an official release here said.

The treated water would be used to irrigate the land inside the hospital premises, the release said.

Published - September 17, 2024 11:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.