Malfunctioning signals add to traffic woes of motorists in Puducherry

Signals at Murungapakkam, Marappalam, Nellithope, Kokku Park are defunct or erratically flashing, leading to chaos and confusion, especially during peak hours. These problems compound the regularly-flagged issue of poor visibility of the signal lights at the major intersections such as the Rajiv Gandhi Square

December 07, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Defunct traffic signals in Puducherry cause chaos and confusion among motorists. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Repeated malfunctioning of automatic traffic signals at important junctions in the town and periphery areas is adding to the traffic woes of motorists.

Signals installed at Murungapakkam, Marappalam, Nellithope, Kokku Park and other locations on the ECR are defunct or erratically flashing, leading to chaos and confusion, especially during peak hours. These problems compound the regularly-flagged issue of poor visibility of the signal lights at the major intersections such as the Rajiv Gandhi Square.

“On most days, the signal at Murungpakkam junction is non-functional. When there are no traffic personnel deployed on duty to manually manage flow of vehicles, there is chaos at the junction. During peak hours, the absence of proper signalling system at the junction will result in piling up of vehicles on the stretch,” said Munna, a resident of Ariankuppam. He said the absence of automatic signals at the busy Marappalam junction further adds to the traffic woes.

“In Marappalam, traffic police personnel are deployed to regulate vehicle flow. But the situation will go out of their hands if there is heavy flow of vehicles or when vehicles start piling up at the adjacent Murungapakkam junction,” he added.

Raghuveer, a resident of Lawspet said, crossing the ECR at Kokku Park has become a difficult task because of the defunct signal. “Manual regulation of traffic has not brought any desired change at the junction. More than morning hours, evenings are becoming extremely difficult for motorists. Instances of two-wheeler riders getting knocked by other vehicles happen every day,” he said. The long pending demand of having a traffic signal at Latha Steel junction has also not materialised, he added.

P. Saravanan, a resident of Thilaspet, in a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has urged the authorities to take immediate steps to rectify deficiencies in the functioning of signal at Rajiv Gandhi Square. “Motorists are not able to spot whether the signal at the junction is red or green as bulbs are not glowing. Vehicle users often get confused due to poor visibility,’ he added.

According to a senior traffic police official, the government has already allocated ₹3 crore for rectifying and installing new signals. “We are in the process of clearing the defunct signals and installing new system. Several administrative steps have to be taken before distributing work orders. The maintenance aspect has to be taken into account. The department is also getting money from the Road Safety Fund to improve the signalling system,” he added.

