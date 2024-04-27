Malaria cases have witnessed a decline in Puducherry, says Health Director

April 27, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Stating that malaria cases have shown a sharp decline in Puducherry, Director of Health Department G. Sriramulu said the Union Territory would take all measures to make it malaria free.

In a press release coinciding with the observance of World Malaria Day, he said that the U.T. was working towards complete elimination of malaria by this year.

“The prevalence of malaria has gradually declined over the last ten years in U.T. The last reported malaria case was in 2021. After that no indigenous case of the vector borne disease was reported in Puducherry. This helps us in marching towards elimination of female anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria,” he said.

Urging residents to maintain their premises clean, he said malaria is common during monsoon season due to water logging. “It is a major threat to most of the countries. In our country, as many as 1, 76, 522 cases were reported in 2022. The hilly regions of the northern and north eastern regions of the country are more prone to the spread of the vector borne disease,” Dr. Sriramulu said.