Puducherry

Mala to hold additional charge as Puducherry government pleader

Additional government pleader, N. Mala, will hold full additional charge as government pleader at the Madras High Court on a temporary basis for a period of one year, or till a government pleader is appointed, an order issued by Under Secretary to Government, N. Murugavel, said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 11:00:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/mala-to-hold-additional-charge-as-puducherry-government-pleader/article31896129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY