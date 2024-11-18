Makkal Kurai Theerpu Naal programme launched in U.T.

The Puducherry police have launched ‘Makkal Kurai Theerpu Naal’ programme to address grievances of the people. As per the programme plan, senior police officers will visit police stations and listen to grievances of the public. The first such programme was held two days ago in all four regions of the Union Territory.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyasundaram led a team of police officers in listening to public grievances at Odiansalai Police station in Puducherry. Around 163 complaints came up for redressal at various police stations in the Union Territory. Of the total complaints received, 124 were resolved. The grievance redressal programme will be held on all Saturdays from 11 a.m. in police stations, an official release here said.

