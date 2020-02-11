Make Karaikal protected agriculture zone: AIADMK

The local unit of the AIADMK urged the government to declare Karaikal region a protected agriculture zone.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party floor leader A. Anbalagan said the Tamil Nadu government had announced its decision to declare the Cauvery delta region as a protected agriculture zone.

The Karaikal region is also part of the Cauvery delta. The decision to declare Karaikal as a protected zone would help prevent the region from getting exposed to major projects causing environmental degradation, he said.

The AIADMK leader also criticised Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam for his remarks that Opposition leader N. Rangasamy had failed to fulfil his constitutional responsibility. Mr. Rangasamy, the former Chief Minister, had on several occasions pointed out the failures of Congress government, Mr. Anbalagan said.