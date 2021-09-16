Puducherry

Major trade unions to join bandh against farm laws

All major trade unions in the Union Territory will join the Bharat bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on September 27 to demand repeal of farm laws.

A resolution adopted at a meeting of various trade unions sough the support of all sections, especially labourers, traders, fishermen, theatre owners, transport sector workers, youth and students, to make the bandh a success in the Union Territory.

CITU, AITUC, INTUC, AICCTU, AIUTUC and NTLF were among the trade unions that participated in the meeting.


