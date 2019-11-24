Mairie building work progressing at snail’s pace

While the deadline to rebuild the Mairie building on the Beach Promenade was May 2019, only the civil work has been completed so far.

The foundation stone for the building was laid in November 2017 and the work was to be completed in 18 months, said an official on condition of anonymity. The Project Implementation Agency (PIA) has now set a revised deadline to complete the project by January 2020.

The project is being implemented by the PIA while the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is the architectural consultant.

Row over technique

Controversy dogged the project right from the beginning because of discord between stakeholders and the Public Works Department on the rebuilding plan.

While the PWD had pitched for reinforced cement concrete (RCC) and cement mortar and cement plaster, INTACH’s preference was for lime mortar and ‘Madras-terrace roof’ technique.

INTACH experts pointed out that structures built in the traditional way have a much longer life.

In contrast, the buildings built with modern technique using RCC just 35-40 years ago were dilapidated.

The proponents of modern techniques and materials were of the view that good quality lime for traditional construction was not available any more, while torch bearers of the traditional way aver that the raw material required for lime or cement was actually good quality limestone.

The much-awaited project began in 2017 with the government going ahead with its plan to rebuild the structure using modern material.

According to a senior official of PIA, “The civil work is almost complete and the contractor had been given a revised target to complete the remaining work by January 2020.

The contractor was not able to start work in time for various reasons resulting in missed deadlines. The work was now speeded up and we hope to complete it by January.”

The project, with a financial assistance of ₹14.83 crore from the World Bank would include the office of the Registrar of Births and Deaths, council and committee section and a hall on the first floor.

The structure would be ready by January 2019, the official added.

A city landmark

Built in 1870-71, the building was an important landmark in the city. It formed part of an ensemble of important structures such as the old lighthouse, customs house and the French Consulate on Goubert Avenue.

Considered a symbol of their colonial power, the French named the premises “Town Hall” (Hotel De Ville), which housed the office of the Mayor of Puducherry, the Municipal Council, the Registry and other offices, including the office of Registrar of Births and Deaths.

“It was the biggest administrative building for 100 years and a symbolic landmark during the French regime. It was in this building that the first attempt at democracy for Puducherry was tried in 1870-1900 long before the first general elections were held in the British India,” said Ashok Panda, co-convener, INTACH.

The building housed the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry from 1964 (when the first general election was held in the wake of de jure transfer of power) before the Assembly was shifted to the present premises in 1969. It provided facility for marriages and other public functions.

The eastern and western façade of the building featured arcaded entrance with a verandah on high plinth accessed by a broad flight of steps in dressed granite.

The first floor had coloured galleries and a large ceremonial hall with wooden flooring.

Having braved the elements for over 100 years, this building started showing signs of decay with the cement plaster peeling off from the ceiling, and started crumbling in 2012 with one part remaining closed.

The main part of the building was cleared out and the offices were shifted after it was declared unsafe. The building collapsed because of incessant rains in November 2014.