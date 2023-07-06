ADVERTISEMENT

Maintain vacant plots properly or face action, municipality tells land owners

July 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Citizens can flag complaints on 2200382 or WhatsApp 7598171674

The Hindu Bureau

Oulgaret Municipality has warned of initiating action against the owners of vacant plots who fail to maintain the sites properly.

Municipality Commissioner A. Suresh Raj, who convened a meeting with officials, said the measure was in response to complaints about ill-maintained vacant sites turning stagnant water pools and breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

With the South West monsoon advancing, the Municipality has asked the owners to maintain uninhabited plots properly and warned of action if they failed to do so.

Citizens can flag complaints relating to this issue on the number 2200382 or WhatsApp 7598171674.

