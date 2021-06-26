Maintain high alert in anticipation of third wave: Tamilisai

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has advocated maintaining a state of high alert anticipating a third wave of the pandemic and the emergence of new highly transmissible variants of COVID-19.

Ms. Soundarajan, who is also Telangana Governor, while chairing a video-conference to review the pandemic situation in Puducherry from Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, told officials to act with the expectation that the third wave would be severe. Noting that amid reports of a third wave and emergence of a new variant Delta Plus that spread even more rapidly, the Lt. Governor underscored the importance of sustaining coronavirus prevention activities along with the vaccination programme.

She also called for a regional survey on efficacy of curfew restrictions/relaxations and the vaccination situation, besides initiating research on samples of black fungus.

People should be advised to follow procedures such as wearing a mask, washing hands, observing social spaces, and staying at home.

Mothers should be instructed to provide nutritious, immunity-boosting foods for their babies. They should be provided nutritious food for lunch facilitated by the government, the Lt. Governor said.