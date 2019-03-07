Maintain balance while sensitising children to sexual abuse, says DGP

Director-General of Police S. Sundari Nanda has underscored the need for maintaining a balance while sensitising children on sexual abuse and helping them deal with harassment.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Educate to eliminate child sexual abuse” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Wednesday, Ms. Nanda said that while sensitisation of the child was required covering the whole gamut of child sexual abuse, a balance had to be maintained or the process would end up leaving the child a paranoid.

Pointing out that child sexual abuse was rampant and the statistics were only a tip of the iceberg, Ms. Nanda said that most homes had a child who had experienced some kind of sexual abuse with a person known to them. Although cases of unknown people involved in abuse had been reported, they were rare and the perpetrators were brought to book immediately.

She said online sexual exploitation of children was becoming very rampant. It had become very easy for the predators to establish contact with children. While the internet had been a positive catalyst for education, innovation and economic growth it also helped paedophiles and those who harmed children.

Tech-savy teachers

Stressing the need for parents and teachers to get internet-friendly, Ms. Nanda said that parents should try to bridge the gap whether it was a computer at home or a mobile phone. In most cases involving child sexual abuse, the parents were not internet-friendly at all, she said.

Parents should encourage their children to talk about internet usage. The communication between members of households in a family was fast dwindling because of television and various other factors.

Deepa Aathreya, founder and chief executive officer of the School of Success, said the online presence of children had been growing at a rapid rate.

According to a survey in 2018, about 86% of the children in the 8-11 age group were spending time online as against a mere 1% in 2010.

Ms. Aathreya urged parents to carry out background verification of staff in educational institutions. An educational institution, besides home, had a major influence on a child and parents had every right to check on schools.

Nalini Ranganathan, chairperson of Indian Women Network Puducherry and head of the Department of Social Work, Pondicherry University, L.T. Stegana Jency, Deputy Director, Centre for Child Rights and Development, and Chitra Shah, Director, Satya Special School, spoke.