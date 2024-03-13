ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila Congress workers stage protest

March 13, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Women’s wing of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress staging a protest against sale of drugs in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The women’s wing of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday staged a protest at Anna Salai against sale of ganja. Holding banners and their mouth tied using black badges, the women workers staged the demonstration, demanding stern action against people involved in drug sale.

They also wanted stern action against culprits involved in the murder and rape of a nine-year-old girl child. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US