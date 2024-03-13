Mahila Congress workers stage protest

March 13, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The women’s wing of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday staged a protest at Anna Salai against sale of ganja. Holding banners and their mouth tied using black badges, the women workers staged the demonstration, demanding stern action against people involved in drug sale.

They also wanted stern action against culprits involved in the murder and rape of a nine-year-old girl child. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan participated in the protest.