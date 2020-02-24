Puducherry

Mahila Congress workers protest against LPG price increase

A burning problem: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and PCC president A. Namassivayam participating in a protest against LPG price increase on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 24 February 2020 23:17 IST
Updated: 24 February 2020 23:17 IST

Narayanasamy urges party cadre to tell people that Centre is responsible for hike

The Congress will intensify its agitation against LPG price hike, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Monday.

Participating in a protest organised by Mahila Congress workers against cooking gas price increase, the Chief Minister said the recent increase by ₹114.5 a cylinder was one of the highest ever. Urging party workers to launch door-to-door campaign against the price increase, he said people should be made aware of the anti-people policies of the Centre. The workers should explain to the people that the territorial administration did not have any role in the price hike, he added.

The Chief Minister said the BJP used to organise protest when the United Progressive Alliance government increased the LPG price even by ₹1 or ₹2. The ruling party was now silent on price increase, he said.

The women workers raised slogans against the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi creating hurdles for the Cabinet. Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, who is the Pradesh Congress Committee president, participated in the protest.

